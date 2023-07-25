Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Go On a Trek, Dance On The Brink of a Waterfall In Lonavala; Watch

Television lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were recently in Lonavana to spend some quality time together. On Tuesday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he compiled all of their happy moments from the vacation.

In the adorable video, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen enjoying their best in Lonavala. The two go on a trek, enjoy the rain, dance on the brink of a waterfall, cook food and spend some romantic moments together. In the caption of his post, Karan Kundrra wrote, “today we are we and that is all the truth". Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has left TejRan fans completely impressed and is now melting everyone’s hearts. “Awwwwwiee♥️screaming my heart out.. my cuties," one of the fans wrote. “This is what we wanted for your two and you did. And in Sha Allah. We will watch this kinda reel forever," another user commented. “Just look at their precious smiles," a third comment read.

Earlier, Karan shared another picture with the love of his life, Tejasswi Prakash from their vacation in which the two were seen sitting at a breakfast table. While Tejasswi looked straight into the camera and flaunted her no-make-up look, Karan planted a kiss on her cheek.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. The two are often asked about their marriage plans too. Recently, the Naagin 6 actress confirmed that Karan is ready to get married and shared that they will announce their wedding once she is ready too.

“Karan is all set for marriage, but I am taking my time. The day I would tell him I am ready to get married, we shall tie the knot. We would inform all our fans about it, who have given us so much love and happiness," she said as quoted by TellyChakkar.