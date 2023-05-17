Karan Kundrra's Show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal To Go Off-Air In Just 4 Months, Confirms Reem Shaikh

TV series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh, and Karan Kundrra, debuted on February 13 and grabbed a great deal of interest as a fantasy drama. However, in a few days, the show lost its charm despite an ensemble cast and thrilling storyline. As per the latest reports, the Yash Patanaik show is set to go off-air in June this year. The news was confirmed by one of the lead actresses, Reem Shaikh.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Reem Shaikh, who plays the role of Eisha on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, shared that the entire cast knew that this was a finite series and would end in about 52 episodes before they started filming it. She added that the series is performing well on the channel’s online platform, and each and every actor is putting up their best performance. Reem added, “It is okay if a show was not able to connect with the TV audience; we win some and lose some."

Many actors have made cameos or brief appearances on the show over the past few months, including Kamya Punjabi, Aditi Rawat, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Agnihotri, and most recently, Rrahul Sudhir. Rrahul told ETimes: “Somehow I gravitate towards playing grey roles. I don’t know how long my role lasts. As of now, I will stay in the show till the end. I look forward to working with the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal team."

The concept of the show is often compared to the famous American series The Vampire Diaries. The story revolves around the life protagonist Eisha (Reem Sameer Shaikh), who has a close bond with two brothers named Veer (Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani). The two brothers are werewolves, whereas Eisha is a human. They embark on a difficult journey filled with love and heartache.

Reem Shaikh has been in the television industry for a while now. She has worked on several shows. Some of them are Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai. Most recently, she featured in the soap opera named Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.