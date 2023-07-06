Karishma Tanna Will Return To TV, But Only On One Condition

Karishma Tanna is a renowned face in the Indian television and film industries. She started her acting career on the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and went on to play some notable characters in various daily soaps and films. Recently, the actress was lauded for her performance as Jagruti Pathak in Hansal Mehta’s crime series Scoop, and surely she outdid herself in the role. But does this OTT success mean that the actress will not return to the small screen again? In a recent interview with ETimes, Karishma Tanna spoke about her love of television and also shed light on whether or not she would return to the medium again.

In a conversation with ETimes, Karishma Tanna mentioned that she is aware of the wide reach of the television medium, but she added, “I had to take a break from TV, so that I could expand my horizons. My stint on TV is not over. I haven’t quit the medium. But If I were to do a TV show at this stage of my career, it would have to be something mind-blowing." Karishma expressed that the basis of her career has been television and that the actress has enjoyed playing different characters as well as appearing in both fictional and reality shows.

Apart from daily soaps, Karishma Tanna has been part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and Nach Baliye 7, and has also hosted programmes like Comedy Champions and MTV Love School 1.

Further, during the interview, Karishma Tanna said, “Actors prefer doing OTT projects as they help you enjoy the creative process without sticking to a set format. Plus, OTT shows often have pathbreaking concepts which help you evolve as an artist." Highlighting more about the advantages of the digital platform, the actress mentioned that since working on OTT projects is not time-consuming, actors are able to maintain a work-life balance. She is also of the opinion that this new medium is a “game changer" for most people in the field.

Apart from Scoop, which is streaming on Netflix, Karishma Tanna has also starred in the Amazon Prime series, Hush Hush and Guilty Minds. Her OTT debut was back in 2018 with Alt Balaji show Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.