Kasauti Zindagi Kay Fame Cezanne Khan Accused of Domestic Violence and Extortion; FIR Filed

A US-based woman named Aisha Pirani has accused Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan of domestic violence and extortion. The woman has claimed that she is Khan’s wife and has also filed an FIR against the actor.

In her recent interview with E-Times, Aisha called Khan ‘very abusive’ and claimed he even raised his hand on her. “He would lock me inside my room and in my house and he would flirt with other girls on Skype. He is a Casanova I believe. He used to tell me, ‘I am married to you, I haven’t given you my life’. This used to be his dialogue. He would always be very abusive. If I would forget to get fruits, he likes to eat fruits at night, he would use such crass words, I can’t even say," she said.

The woman claimed that she and Cezanne tied the knot in 2015 but Khan made her ‘hid their marriage’ and later made her fraudulently sign divorce papers. “I am a Muslim lady and by Muslim law, I am still married. I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him. I want to get married and legally I want ‘khulanama’ as per Muslim law," she added.

Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife also revealed that she filed an FIR against the actor on June 7. She claimed she submitted ‘dirty voice notes’ to cops which were allegedly sent to her by Khan.

Khan had earlier argued that the US-based woman is just a relative. He had also denied reports of getting married to her. Talking about the same, Aisha Pirani told the entertainment portal, “He is lying. I have witnesses too. He does morphing. He has two birth certificates. He is doing fraud. Jo khud galat karta hai, wo dusro ko waise hi dikhate hai."

The US-based further accused the actor of using her for getting the green card and revealed that she has sought Rs 8 lakh compensation from Khan.

“His plan of getting the green card was over. You get that card in two and half years. So exactly after that period, he showed his true colours. There’s another friend of his, he was doing the same thing. They planned it. I found this out, when I went to Mumbai in 2016. He refused to take me to his house. He gave the excuse that his mother shouldn’t know that we are married. He came to pick me up from the airport and dropped me to my cousin’s house. I wanted to meet him but he kept making excuses. That’s when I started doubting and I got to know from his friends only that he is fooling me," she told the entertainment portal.