Katha Ankahee Star Adnan Khan Calls His Character 'Challenging, Demanding And Complicated'

Adan Khan has been making waves in the television industry with his captivating portrayal of Viaan in the show Katha Ankahee, a Hindi remake of the Turkish Show 1001 Nights. Fans have been showering him with praise for his acting skills and on-screen chemistry with co-star Aditi Sharma.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Adan Khan spoke about his love for acting and the challenges he faces while playing his role. “I love being an actor because I get to explore so many different emotions, feelings and scenarios which has normally never happened with me. That’s what I love about being an actor," he said. Adan Khan also talked about the creativity involved in acting, where unexpected and beautiful outcomes can arise from a scene, which can even surprises him.

He went on to described his role as “the most challenging, demanding and most complicated" character he has ever played. He mentioned that the character he portrays has many layers and intricate dynamics.

Adnan also praised the show’s director, Ravi, who he considers a perfectionist. Initially hesitant about working in television, Adnan’s experience with Katha Ankahee has heightened his appreciation for the medium. He explained that Ravi is a taskmaster who demands nothing less than perfection on set, which makes the show demanding but also incredibly rewarding. The story in itself is so beautiful that just being a small part is for me the most amazing thing. The show has some amazing calibre of actors," he said.

Katha Ankahee boasts an impressive cast, including Aditi Sharma, Sheen Dass, Samar Virmani, and Preeti Amin in pivotal roles. In the upcoming episode, the audience can expect a major twist as Viaan will come to know that Vanya is his stepsister. It will be interesting to see how Viaan reacts to this revelation and whether he accepts her as family.