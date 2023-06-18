Katha Ankahee Star Adnan Khan Says His Dad 'Did Not Make Fuss' About Him Becoming An Actor | Exclusive

Everyone is celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18; our beloved television actors are no different. Social media is flooded with actors dropped photos with their fathers accompanied by heartwarming notes. On this special day, Katha Ankahee fame Adnan Khan also revealed how his father reacted when he told him about becoming an actor. The actor shared that his dad did not create any issues but encouraged him to follow his dreams.

“My father actually holds a very important place in my life, especially in the career that I’ve chosen. Coming from a non-acting of filmy background, even when I was in Dubai I had a job and everything but I had no knowledge about this industry. When I told my family that this is what I want to do, my father didn’t make any fuss and issues about it. He said ‘Okay, go ahead and try’. Even though there weren’t many words spoken between us I felt he was glad that I chose to do something where my heart was," Adnan said.

Furthermore, talking about his inherent moral values and virtues which he feels has been disseminated by his father, Adnan added, “Also, I feel that the things that I’m gifted with such as I happen to speak well, I have decent manners, I value family and relationships is all because of my father. I’ve learnt all this from him because he was a very well-read man. Obviously, I’m not even remotely close to having the knowledge and wisdom that he did but what little bit has passed on to me is because of him and I’m very thankful about that."

On the professional front, Adnan became an overnight sensation post his stint in Ishq Subhaan Allah. He is currently seen in Katha Ankahee which also stars Aditi Sharma, Sheen Dass, Samar Virmani, and Preeti Amin in key roles. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.