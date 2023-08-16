KBC 15 Contestant Says Shah Rukh Khan Is Her Favourite Actor; Amitabh Bachchan Reacts

The popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 15 premiered on August 14, and this year the competition has introduced remarkable changes in its format and gameplay. One thing that has remained constant in the show is the presence of the host, Amitabh Bachchan, and participants who aim to win big. In a recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan was stunned when a participant claimed that she was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Reacting to the claim, the host jokingly stated that he too has many fans.

The contestant continued to elaborate on her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. She said that when SRK smiles “hum sab aise flat ho jaate hai." Soon after her claim, the contestant’s mother, seated in the audience area, said, “Mere beti Shah Rukh Khan ji ki fan hai aur hum aapke bohat bade fan hai."

Amitabh Bachchan looked quite relieved upon hearing the comment. He said, “Bachgaye Bachgaye," and thanked the contestant’s mother. Later, looking at the participant seated in front of him, he sarcastically said, “Aap kya samajthi hai, humare koi fan nahi hai? Mataji humari fan hai!" The crowd clapped and cheered for Amitabh Bachchan.

While announcing the new season, Amitabh Bachchan hinted at “badlav" on the show. As part of revamping the show, the makers have introduced a Super Sandook, as a new twist in the game. The contestants are supposed to answer questions back-to-back within ten seconds, and every right answer would fetch them Rs 10,000. It aims to allow contestants to resurrect what they have lost. Another new aspect is the Desh Ka Sawal, which leads to more audience participation by allowing them to choose a question in the game.

In terms of the lifelines available, while Video Call a Friend and Audience Poll are still available, a new lifeline called Double Dip has been added to the format in place of 50-50. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony TV.