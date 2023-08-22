KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Madhuri Dixit Adopted 'Tuffy' After Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is keeping the audience engaged with its intriguing questions, heartwarming moments, and glimpses into the lives of its contestants. The latest episode of the show had a standout moment when Amitabh Bachchan revealed an interesting detail about Bollywood Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her connection to the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

The episode commenced with Amitabh Bachchan’s signature entrance, followed by the nail-biting round of Fastest Finger First. Later, a contestant named Kunal Singh N Dodia, a young Police Sub Inspector from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Kunal, affiliated with the Human Rights department in the DG office, managed to outpace the competition and landed in the hot seat.

The game unfolded with intriguing questions, ranging from identifying body equipment to recognizing animals in films. The pivotal moment arrived when Kunal tackled a question related to the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The question asked, “Which animal acts as an umpire in the film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun?". Kunal swiftly chose the correct answer, which was Dog. Later, Amitabh Bachchan disclosed that Madhuri Dixit had adopted Redo, the puppy who played Tuffy, after the release of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about his bond with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The actor revealed that he cherishes a friendly relationship with him saying, “It is said that when your son starts wearing your shoes, he becomes your friend. So Abhishek took all my shoes. I can’t speak with anyone in my home the way I can speak with Abhishek. And I think he feels the same.”

The actor further shared some light-hearted banter about the power that police officers wield. He recounted instances of being stopped by cops and engaged in the drink and drive checks. “It scares me when they swing their batons. They stop your car anywhere, ask many questions. ‘mooh kholo, blow karo isme, sharaab piya hai tumne (open your mouth, blow into this, are you drunk)?’ That scares me,” he added.

As Kunal progressed through the game, his journey turned into a mixture of confident answers and lifeline deployments. He navigated through queries with poise, eventually reaching the Rs 1,60,000 mark. The audience witnessed his triumphs and chuckled at his witty responses to Amitabh Bachchan’s anecdotes.

One of the memorable segments involved Kunal sharing his unique personality traits, admitting that he tends to be more laid-back at home compared to his professional life. This revelation sparked laughter, as Kunal candidly spoke about disagreements with his father and his wife’s complaints. Amitabh Bachchan playfully urged Kunal to consider making some changes post-show, emphasizing personal growth and transformation.