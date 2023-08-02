Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao Announce Pregnancy, Bigg Boss 9 Couple Wait For Their 'Incredible Gift'

Actors Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are expecting their first child together. On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss 9 couple took to Instagram and shared a joint statement sharing the good news with their fans and followers. They addressed their future baby as an ‘incredible gift’ and requested all to bless them.

“Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support❤️ Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One," the statement read.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao also shared a series of pictures from their maternity shoot in which the two were seen twinning in pink while posing on a seaside. Check out their post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira)

Soon after the announcement was made, fans and friends rushed to the comments section to shower love on the couple. Archana Puran Singh wrote, “So happy for both of you". Among others, Bharti Singh, Sana Makbul, Sugandhaa S Misshra and Priya Malik also sent wishes to the couple. “Congratulations u guys ❤️❤️ dekha I guessed it right," Kishwer Merchant commented.

Keith and Rochelle reportedly met in a church group and began dating. However, their relationship became a highlight when they participated together in Bigg Boss 9. Back then, several people also considered their romantic relationship a ‘publicity stunt’. However, Keith proposed to Rochelle in 2018 and the couple got married in the Maldives.

In 2021, Keith and Rochelle also approached a marriage counsellor due to troubles in their married life. However, Keith later shared that going to a counsellor helped them positively. “I think it’s amazing, I think it is so important to do that for every couple for two reasons. One, you should never fall into a pattern with your partner becomes taking the person for granted and it happens a lot with couples here. It also helps you empathise and realised why you’re with that person, every couple, including us, have ups and downs, good and bad moments," he had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.