Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik Joins As A Wild Card Contestant, Gets Into A Tank Full Of Snakes; Watch

Abdu Rozik, who gained immense popularity for his memorable stint in Bigg Boss 16, is ready to embark on a new adventure with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The talented Tajikistani singer flew to Cape Town and joining other contestants of KKK 13 including his close friend Shiv Thakare from BB16, as a wild card entry.

Hinting at the development in an Instagram post, Abdu had earlier posted a series of photos showing his adventurous spirit, where he can be seen posing with a cockroach. “Practicing for my next reality show, yummmmmm are you all ready?,” he wrote in the caption.

Now, the makers have dropped a teaser of his stint on the show. In the video, Abdu can be seen in a water tank as snakes are being dropped on it. In his inimitable tone, he says, “In my neck coming, bro." A fellow contestant says, “Very chalak, bro". To this, Abdu says, “You come in and sit then we will decide how chalak it is.” And everyone laughs along with host Rohit Shetty.

The news of Abdu Rozik’s entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 has sparked excitement among his fans. Overwhelmed with joy, his followers have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing their anticipation for his thrilling journey on the show. One user wrote, “Waiting for Abdu’s episode. He’s a laugh riot." Another wrote, “It will be so good to see him".

In the most recent episode, Daisy Shah, who had re-entered the show as a wildcard contestant, got eliminated because she could not complete the elimination task. Daisy partnered with Archana Gautam for the task, where they both confronted their fears by dealing with crocodiles, insects, and other challenges. However, Archana managed to finish the task in less time and secured her spot on the show, while Daisy was left behind. Rohit Shetty commended Daisy for her efforts but ultimately declared her elimination from the competition.