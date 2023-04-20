Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: After Shiv Thakare, Kundali Bhagya Fame Anjum Fakih Confirms Participation

While everyone is eager to know who will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, we now have another confirmed name for Rohit Shetty’s show. Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih has confirmed that she will be participating in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Talking about the same, the actress told India Forums that she is excited to put her ‘physical and mental abilities to the test’.

“The challenges on the show are intense, and I know that it won’t be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants,” she said.

With this, Anjum Fakih has become the second confirmed contestant of KKK 13. It was just yesterday that Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare was confirmed as the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Marathi actor called it a ‘dream come true’ and said, “I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show."

Meanwhile, it is also being said that MTV Date fame Afreen Rahat has also been offered the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her participation so far.

The buzz is that Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan are also likely to participate in the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon air on Colors TV. It’s premiere date has not been announced as of now.

