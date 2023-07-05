Aishwarya Sharma Gets Teary-Eyed, Hugs Neil Bhatt As She Returns From Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Shoot

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has concluded its thrilling journey, and the contestants are now back home, cherishing the glory of their adventure. The Mumbai airport was abuzz with excitement as the paparazzi eagerly awaited their return to India. Amidst the emotional reunions with loved ones, some beamed with happiness while others couldn’t contain their tears. However, stealing the spotlight was the heartwarming reunion of TV stars Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt which touched the hearts of everyone present.

Neil Bhatt, known for his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, made sure to make his lady love, Aishwarya Sharma, feel extra special upon her return. In the viral clip, as the actress walked through the arrival gates, she saw Neil waiting for her. Overwhelmed, Aishwarya couldn’t hold back her tears as she ran towards Neil and tightly hugged him. The two shared an emotional embrace that left everyone around them teary-eyed. Their love-filled reunion was a sight to behold, and fans couldn’t help but swoon over this much-adored couple’s bond.

The couple’s candid moments were captured by the paparazzi, who were thrilled to witness the emotional reunion between the two. Neil and Aishwarya graciously posed for the cameras.

On the other hand, another reunion took place between Nishant Malkhani and Nyrra M Banerji. Nishant, famous for his role in Miley Jab Hum Tum, surprised his rumoured girlfriend at the airport. Their sweet reunion undoubtedly left fans eager to know more about their relationship.

Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, and Dino James were also captured in a picture, exuding a sense of coolness with their stylish outfits.

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has an exciting lineup of stars, such as Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The show is set to premiere on July 15, airing on Colors TV at 9 PM every Saturday and Sunday. Viewers can also catch all the action by streaming the show on Voot.

Neil and Aishwarya exchanged their vows on November 30, 2021, surrounded by their close friends and family in a private and intimate ceremony.