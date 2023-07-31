Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih Eliminated From Rohit Shetty Show After Quitting Stunt

Since its premiere on July 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 has been captivating audiences with its stunts. With 14 contestants, the show has been delivering non-stop action and excitement, pushing celebrities to their limits in various challenging tasks. However, in the latest episode, viewers were taken by surprise as popular actress Anjum Fakih had to bid farewell to the adrenaline-packed show. Following the earlier exits of Ruhi Chaturvedi and Rohit Roy, Anjum became the most recent contestant to be eliminated from the gripping series.

In their final task, Anjum Fakih and Aishwarya Khare found themselves in a challenging situation inside a pool beneath a spinning cage. Their mission was to collect tags suspended within the pool. Aishwarya displayed remarkable determination and successfully removed all the tags, despite two of them getting ripped in the process. Meanwhile, Anjum gave her all and managed to retrieve two tags. However, as the task progressed, she faced a hurdle when water entered her mouth, leaving her feeling breathless. The intense pressure eventually led Anjum to make the difficult decision of quitting the task.

Actress Ruhi Chaturvedi was the first contestant to be eliminated from the action-packed reality show. Meanwhile, in the fourth episode, Rohit Roy suffered a serious injury during one of the stunts, leading him to return to Mumbai for further medical treatment. Despite this setback, the show’s producers are trying their best to keep Rohit Roy involved in the show.

Apart from the thrilling tasks and evictions, rumours of conflicts between contestants have surfaced on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Speculations arose about tensions between Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi during the early days of the shooting. However, both celebrities chose to remain tight-lipped about the alleged dispute.

Meanwhile, with Anjum Fakih’s exit, the competition has intensified for the remaining 11 contestants who have managed to survive on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. The impressive lineup still includes Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

As the thrilling show progresses, fans eagerly await more breathtaking stunts, nail-biting challenges and eliminations. Khatron Ke Khiladi, which has had a successful run of 12 seasons, continues to captivate audiences.