Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih Feels Her Friendship With Shiv Thakare Has 'Essence of Love'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, an adventure-based reality show, has been getting all attention as all the contestants have reached South Africa for the show. They are continuously sharing a lot of pictures and videos on their Instagram handles and increasing the excitement level among the fans. Keeping up with the trend, actress Anjum Fakih has shared some candid pictures with her newfound BFF Shiv Thakare. She has also penned a poem for him.

The Kundali Bhagya actress mentioned that Shiv has a heart of gold and also used #shivanjum as a hashtag. “I have found a heart of gold, I pray that he outlive…This friendship has this essence of love, Truly these memories will relive…Will fight will chide will make mistakes, Will forget and will forgive…A friend like you will be for life, Ain’t it ? My dear Shiv,” In the photos, we can see both posing and having some gala time together. Anjum is looking chic in purple colour turtle neck sweater which she has paired with a white colour mini skirt. Completing her look with subtle makeup and basic hairstyle, the actress is surely giving us cool vibes with her simple yet stylish dressing. Shiv, on the other hand, is wearing a black jeans and black tee. He is also wearing a jacket in black and orange colour.

He has also reacted on the post and wrote, “Yee rulayegi kya pagli..ye ladki all-rounder hai baba .. jo b krti hai best krti hai.”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

One of the fans wrote, “Keep shine bro I pray you will win khatron ke khiladi I know you are going to be one of tge most strongest contestant of kkk also return with trophy dude.” Another wrote, “Everyone deserves a friend like Shiv.”

top videos

The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

According to ETimes, the KKK 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also stated that the show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. There is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel yet.