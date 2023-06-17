Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam Reacts To Her 'Love-Hate' Equation With Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam found themselves pitted against each other inside the Bigg Boss 16 house on multiple occasions. And looks like things haven’t changed much for them on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot. The duo reportedly had a fallout during the shoot of the stunt-based reality show in South Africa’s Cape Town. Talking about the incident, Archana told Etimes that she was hurt by Shiv’s words, but things eventually settled down as host Rohit Shetty played a peacemaker between them. “Ladayiaan hoti rehti hai (fights keep happening), and of course, I feel bad when something wrong is said to me. He insulted me in front of everyone, and I did not like that he said wrong things about my mother. But it’s fine, things are in the past now. Rohit Shetty, sir, made us patch up with each other,” Archana was quoted as saying.

The actress added that both of them can’t bow down often leads to clashes between them. “I have felt hum dono nahi jhuk sakte (we both cannot bow down), and that’s the reason we are always at loggerheads."

Archana said that she shares a complicated bond with Shiv. “Ladayi Jhagda, Dosti Yaari hun dono ke beech mein laga rehta hai, (we are used to being friends and our usual fights),” she told the portal.

According to the actress, her equation with Shiv is such that they will have ‘love-hate’ moments as per the situation.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, when Shiv Thakare was asked about his equation with Archana Gautam, he said, “Archana and I just made a reel together. There is no fight between us, There is no need to fight, the show has a different format. We are here to do our stunts, do our best, have fun with each other, and then move on to another stunt. Archana is performing so well on the show."

Shiv Thakare shared that, unlike the tasks in Bigg Boss where they had to interact with each other, which led to fights, in Khatron Ke Khiladi, they only appreciate each other. The latest season of the stunt-based reality show will reportedly start on July 15.