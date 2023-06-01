Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja Gets Injured During A Stunt, Shares Pic

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is ready to make a comeback on television. The 13th season of the stunt-based reality show is already in production in Cape Town, South Africa. Arjit Taneja, one of the contestants on the show, shared that he suffered minor injuries while performing a task for the competition. Arjit Taneja posted a picture with multiple nicks and scratches on his fingers. A paramedic’s van could be seen in the background. The actor seemed to be not deterred by his injuries and wrote, “Daag achhe hain,” along with the picture posted in a now unavailable Instagram Stories.

Previously, another contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Rohit Roy had suffered an injury while performing a stunt. There were rumours that he would have to be brought back to India for treatment. However, the actor insisted on staying back and continuing with the show.

Meanwhile, Arjit Taneja seems to be enjoying his time on Khatron Ke Khiladi to the fullest. He actively shares pictures from the set on Instagram. In his recent post, Arjit dropped pictures with fellow contestants Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Dino James, and Nyrraa Banerjee.

“In between stunts, reality, and some stupidity," the actor wrote in the captions.

Sharing his thoughts on the participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Arjit said, “Nervous in a way that I don’t know. Right now, I can say that I’m mentally strong. I don’t have any fears or phobias, but I don’t know how I will react when I’m standing on top of a building or on a ledge in the middle of the sky or something. I don’t know how I will react when there are insects or bugs on me, but I hope I will react the right way."

Arjit Taneja started his career popular reality show Splitsvilla 6 before featuring in several serials including Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, and Bahu Begum.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promises an exciting lineup of contestants that includes the likes of Archana Gautam, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, and Aishwarya Sharma.

KKK 13 is likely to premiere in July and could get a 9:30 PM spot on Colours TV. An official confirmation about the details, however, is still awaited.