Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja Is 'Mentally Strong', Claims 'I Don't Have Any Fears' | Exclusive

Arjit Taneja is currently in South Africa where he will soon be shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. The actor has been on a reality show before, but it was more than a decade ago. Taneja made his debut with MTV Splitsvilla when he was just 19 years old, and now, at 30, he will be seen competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Speaking about his participation in the show, he says that he is “Very, very, very excited, and thoda sa nervous, but excited more than nervous.”

Elaborating more on his nervousness, the former Kundali Bhagya actor further adds, “Nervous in a way that I don’t know. Right now, I can say that I’m mentally strong. I don’t have any fears or phobia, but I don’t know how I will react when I’m standing on top of a building or on a ledge in the middle of a sky or something. I don’t know how I will react when there are insects or bugs on me, but I hope I will react the right way.”

This will be Taneja’s first reality show after becoming an actor, and it is safe to say, we will see a different side of him in KKK 13. “I have been on a reality show, but that was before I became an actor. I started off with a reality show. I started off with MTV Splitsvilla but it’s been a decade, it’s been a while and also that was before becoming an actor. So, I think it’s a totally different experience and I’m sure this is going to be a “mad” experience,” says Taneja.

Taneja, who admits that he is scared of heights and not of any creepy crawlies, states that Rohit Shetty, who will be hosting the show, “is the best and a legend”. “I don’t think anybody can do it better than him. He has mentored a lot of contestants who’ve been on the show in terms of the stunts and how to do it and what to do. And we’ve all seen his films, I don’t think anybody better than him can do this,” he adds.

The actor says that he is not looking forward to winning or losing, but it is the experience that counts for him. “[I am looking forward to] The whole experience! All of my friends, most of my friends who’ve done it, they all say that winning or losing aside, it’s an experience of a lifetime to do Khatron. I think it’s going to be a great experience. I’m pretty kicked about it,” he signs off.