Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja Suffers Injury, This Time, Near His Eye

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, led by Rohit Shetty, is all set to premiere on July 15. The 13th season of the thrilling reality show, which features daring stunts, has been filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Arjit Taneja, one of the participants, proved his resilience as he refused to be deterred by injuries or pain.

According to a report by ETimes, Arjit encountered an injury during a high-intensity task, specifically under his eye area. This accident took place while shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite this setback, Arjit Taneja displayed remarkable determination by carrying on with the shooting of the show.

In an interview with ETimes, Arjit Taneja shared his experience with his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, stating that the show has been an extraordinary journey. “It’s been one hell of an experience doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Jisne bhi ye show kiya tha usne mujhe kaha tha, it is a life-changing experience and the same thing has happened to us. It’s been amazing and great. I can’t express in words how much fun we are having shooting for the show," he said.

He further added, “I get scared also a lot of times, there are anxious, nervous moments that will be able to perform and complete our stunts. There are also moments when we think about getting fear funda, get scared of electric current, snakes, heights, water, but at the end of the day, it is an amazing experience."

Earlier, Arjit shared that he encountered minor injuries while performing a task for the competition. In a now disappeared Instagram Story, the actor displayed multiple nicks and scratches on his fingers, with a paramedic’s van visible in the background. Despite his injuries, Arjit Taneja remained undeterred. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “Daag achhe hain (Scars are good)."

The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, a popular reality show on Indian Television, has generated immense excitement among viewers. Known for its thrilling concept, the show consistently delivers captivating and daring content that never fails to astonish its audience. This forthcoming season will showcase a diverse array of individuals hailing from different backgrounds.

Bringing together a brave group of 14 participants including Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. This competition serves as a platform for them to unleash their inner daredevils and confront their deepest fears head-on.

The 13th season of the stunt-based reality show will be aired on July 15, this year, and broadcast on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. If not on television, the viewers can also enjoy the show on the channel’s streaming platform, Voot Select.