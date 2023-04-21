Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam Confirmed For Rohit Shetty's Show

Another contestant has been confirmed for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and it’s none other than Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam. As reported by E-Times, the model-turned-politician will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s show. However, it should be noted that neither Archana nor the makers of the show have confirmed her participation as of now.

The same report also reveals that Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Anjali Anand will also be participating in KKK 13. Confirming the same, Anjali told that entertainment portal that she is ready to ‘battle her phobias’. “Conquering one’s fears on national television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk. But I feel I’m ready to battle my phobias and explore a foreign terrain with my fellow contestants. I don’t get spooked easily, so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show,” she said.

On Thursday, Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih also confirmed that she will be participating in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “The challenges on the show are intense, and I know that it won’t be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants,” she said. Prior to her, Shiv Thakare was confirmed as the first contestant of KKK 13.

The buzz is that Soundarya Sharma is also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan are also likely to participate in the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon air on Colors TV. Its premiere date has not been announced as of now.

