KKK 13 Contestant Anjum Fakih: My Dad Doesn't Like Me Wearing Skimpy Clothes or Swimming Costume

Anjum Fakih is all set to make waves at the much-awaited season of Khatron Ke Khiladi this year. After portraying the character of Srishti in the popular television series Kundali Bhagya, the actress gained immense recognition and became a prominent figure in the industry. She remained a part of the show right from the beginning and after nearly six years, Anjum has made the decision to say goodbye to it.

When asked about her thoughts on being part of the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, she shared with ETimes, that she’s excited and nervous at the same time. “I am very excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi and that you can see on my face, but there’s also nervousness which I am trying to hide behind my smile. I am very nervous and I don’t understand how I’m going to perform all the stunts there. Just two days ago, I suffered an anxiety attack and I also had a fever. I stressed myself thinking about how I am going to do it. But right now I am fine. My dad also advised me to not stress myself and to go with a fresh and positive mind, everything will be fine.”

The actress also revealed that she kept saying No to Khatron Ke Khiladi due to other work commitments. “Whenever I’ve been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi I wanted to do it but I had other work commitments so I couldn’t take up. Now, this time I had an opportunity to do the show so I said yes. I feel why shouldn’t I do the show, it is India’s number one and only action-based reality show. The show enjoys a massive fan following and I wanted to show the reality show audience who the real Anjum Fakih is. They will get to see the unfiltered version of me and this is also one of the reasons I wanted to do this season of KKK.”

When asked about her bonding with Rohit Shetty, she shared, “It’s very difficult to be Rohit Shetty’s favourite. No matter what you do, you have to be a good human being. His sense of humour is amazing and you have to match that. He helps everyone and I’ve seen in the last seasons how he would motivate contestants to go ahead and do the stunts. He explains the contestants how to do the stunts and in between if the contestants get scared, he pushes them to overcome their fear. The motivation he gives as a host is amazing. I am going to give my best to the stunts along with it, my aim will be to win his heart with my shayari.”

The actress also opened up about her relationship with her parents. “Every parent feels proud and happy when their kids do well in life. With time we have become a little bit progressive over the years. But my dad still has a few reservations and they don’t like me wearing skimpy clothes or a swimming costume. But they also know that if I am going for a swim I’ll wear a swimsuit and I won’t wear jeans or a T-shirt and enter a swimming pool. They have understood very well that Anjum will not do things just to be cool. She will only do things which are important and needed. That’s the best part."

The actress also revealed to the news portal that she missed her Dad’s support for nearly 10 years and now she has been receiving that support in ‘abundance’ however certain inhibitions.

top videos

“The other thing is, the dad’s support I missed for 10 years, I’m receiving it in abundance now. He supported me like never before. I am really happy that we have come this far. He’s getting to see my journey, how much I’ve worked hard, struggled and managed to reach this far. He just keeps showering his love and blessings on me. Not just my father, my mom and my sisters, they are my well wishers and they just want me to go ahead and conquer the world. I am very happy that they are with me, we are staying together and are a part of my journey.”

On a closing note she shared, “When you start living alone and away from your family you start realising their importance and the value they bring to your life. I realised their importance in my life and now I would never want my parents or my sisters to stay away from me. I would always want all five of us in my family to stay together. I want them to always be with me and support me in whatever I do in life. We need our parents’ blessings to do well in life.”