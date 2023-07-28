Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants To Face Crocodiles, To Be Dragged By Horses In Rohit Shetty's Show

In the upcoming episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, contestants will experience an unprecedented level of danger. Hosted by the action maestro Rohit Shetty, the jungle-themed season promises to be thrilling and adding to the nail-biting drama, the show will have ‘Partners Week’ on the coming Saturday and Sunday. This means that the contestants will face heart-stopping challenges in pairs, with one of them blindfolded.

BLINDFOLDED PARTNER STUNT

The first stunt will be ‘Partner Horse Drag’, in which contestants will be tied together in a mud pit and get dragged by horses and a chariot. The sighted partner will have to guide the blindfolded teammate to hit the cones placed on the sides of the mud pit.

Right after, the fear of crocodiles will take centre stage in the next stunt called ‘Partner- Croc Transfer with Shock’ which will involve contestants picking up crocodiles with the help of their partners and placing them in a pen.

In another nerve-wracking stunt called ‘Eye In The Sky’, one contestant will don special VR glasses that will allow them to see through their partner’s view. The one with the glasses must guide the other as they balance themselves on the rig. All these stunts will put the trust and communication between contestants to the test like never before.

TERROR OF RED FANDA

The terror of the ‘red fanda’ returns as the contestants face daunting challenges one after another. First up, is the heart-pounding ‘Think Tank’ stunt in which one person will be suspended above a tub of water, while the other person will stand outside with shuffled puzzle pieces. The suspended contestant must take a dive in the water to see the complete picture of the puzzle, then come back out and verbally guide the other person to assemble the puzzle correctly.

In the next challenge titled ‘Ledge Piggyback’ stunt, two daredevils must walk on a narrow rig, while the other person stands on their partner’s shoulders. Concluding the episode on a spine-chilling note, the final stunt of the week called ‘Water Wheel’ will task the contestants to collect flags placed inside a rotating ball submerged in water.