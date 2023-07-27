Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Crocodile Stunt Gone Wrong? Rohit Shetty Bashes Contestants For Underperforming

The contestants of COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ are in the middle of the biggest battle against their fears which gets more daunting with each episode. Guiding them through this adrenaline-pumping adventure, action maestro and host Rohit Shetty invariably has the contestants’ back. However, in the upcoming episode, he is utterly disappointed at khiladis putting up an abysmal performance in a stunt during the partners’ week.

The forthcoming week will set the hearts of the viewers racing with the ‘Partner Croc Transfer with Shock’ stunt. This terrifying stunt involves a blindfolded contestant, who’s posted outside an enclosure filled with menacing crocodiles and connected to their partner inside the enclosure with a rod. The blindfolded one must navigate their partner in the direction of a crocodile so that they can lift the reptile and place it in a pen. The blindfolded contestant will be penalised with an electric shock for every wrong direction they give. Overcoming the fear of a reptile is no cakewalk and being in the same vicinity as the animal is spine-chilling, leave alone lifting it. Despite their best efforts, the contestants will disastrously fail in pulling off this stunt and Rohit Shetty, who’s a strict taskmaster will not take that lightly. The host will be seen slamming the contestants and challenging them to prove their mettle as khiladis. Will the contestants rise to the challenge?

Reflecting on the daunting crocodile stunt, Aishwarya Sharma shares, “During the crocodile stunt, I found myself frozen with fear just at the sight of these intimidating reptiles. Our fear got ahead of us and we couldn’t get ourselves to pick the creature up and put it in pen despite Rohit sir’s support and guidance. It felt like we lost a chance to shine and most of us deeply regretted not performing the stunt to the best of our ability. The regret got even worse when Rohit sir mercilessly bashed us and made his disappointment in us very clear. I think that’s the motivation some of us needed to gather the courage to perform this blood-curdling stunt. Having said that, I’m sure the viewers will not know what to expect while watching this stunt.”

Adding to it, Anjum Fakih says, “The crocodile stunt presented the ultimate test of my courage and composure. Blindfolded, I had to navigate my partner while every wrong direction brought a jolt of electric shock. The weight of responsibility for my teammate, who had to handle the crocodiles and return them to the pen, made me anxious. Rohit Shetty sir was right in reprimanding us, as we didn’t live up to the expectations in performing this daunting stunt. It will be exciting for viewers to watch what happened next."

Watch the exciting journey of daredevil contestants on Maruti Suzuki presents ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ along with CERA Sanitaryware as Special Partner, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS.