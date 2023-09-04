Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah Eliminated Just After Her Wildcard Entry

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, which premiered on July 15, has been enthralling audiences with its thrilling stunts. With 14 contestants, the show has been a continuous source of action and excitement, pushing celebrities to their limits in challenging tasks. A recent episode put the spotlight on Daisy Shah, who made a comeback as a wild card entry and found herself on the verge of elimination.

The tension peaked as Daisy Shah went head-to-head with Archana Gautam in the elimination round. The unexpected outcome of this stunt left everyone astonished, marking a surprising twist in Daisy Shah’s journey on the show.

The episode started with Rohit Shetty revealing the total number of points of both teams. The contestants were split into two strong teams, Team Arjit and Team Dino, setting the stage for fierce competition. She made her comeback and strategically joined Dino’s team as it had only five contestants.

Under the supervision of Rohit Shetty, team leaders Arjit and Dino were then entrusted with the task of selecting a contestant from their teams that would go for the elimination stunt. Ultimately, Archana Gautam from Arijit’s team and Daisy Shah from Dino’s team were the chosen contenders to face this elimination task.

The elimination challenge was a difficult stunt as participants entered a dark room housing a cage with four menacing crocodiles and a surprise animal in another cage. Their mission was to retrieve two keys, unlock the initial cage, and then connect wire sockets to light up the room. After successfully completing this perilous task, they had to obtain another key to unlock the second cage.

Both Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah displayed remarkable courage and determination as they navigated through the dangerous obstacle course, with only a slight difference in their timing. However, luck favoured Archana Gautam, leaving Daisy Shah on the unfortunate side of the outcome, leading to her elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

In the midst of its current season, last week’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 marked the elimination of Anjum Fakih. As the competition escalates, the show now features an impressive roster of contestants, including Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma, Sheezan Khan, and more. With each passing episode, fans eagerly anticipate more jaw-dropping stunts, tension-filled challenges, and eliminations. Khatron Ke Khiladi, with a successful 12-season run, continues to enthral its audience.