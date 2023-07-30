Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah Reacts To Tiff With Archana Gautam: 'She Feeds On Real-Life Drama'

There is never a dearth of drama in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. One of the latest highlights was the verbal spat between the KKK 13 contestants Daisy Shah and Archana Gautam. Things really took a turn when the two got engaged in a ‘nasty’ back and forth with personal jibes. While Daisy referred to Archana’s antics in the show as ‘kaan se khoon nikalne waala’. Archana hit back by calling the Race 3 star as ‘flop movie ki heroine’. Addressing her views on Archana, Daisy Shah opened up about her in a recent interview.

During an interview with ETimes, Daisy Shah commented on the rivalry with Archana Gautam. She said,"First of all I commented about someone’s (Archana Gautam) nature which was extremely disrespectful towards a few contestants when we were shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa which I did not appreciate personally. The contestants who participated in KKK or came on the show to perform and if you did not like someone’s performance I think you should keep quiet, and do not disrespect that person."

She added, “There were one or two situations when she did this and then she got into an argument with me also. She then came and told me she could have done the stunts this and that way. I didn’t like that. I felt if she was so good at doing things then she should do stunts on everyone’s behalf and be proxy for all the contestants because you think so great of yourself."

Further explaining her point that Archana Gautam likes to feed on real-life drama, Daisy Shah stated,"I’ve never talked about myself or bragged about myself. It was my opinion that if tomorrow someone comes and tells me I don’t like this or that about Daisy I’ll respect that opinion, fair enough because of their point of view. So when I said something about her (Archana Gautam) it is my point of view and that should be respected but that was not the case. I was wrong because I like to do drama on-screen as I’m an actor and it is my job."

“Hum movies mein drama karte hain hum real life mein drama nahi karte…but I forgot I was dealing with someone who only feeds on real-life drama so what can I do about that. I am wrong this time because maine Ek Aise insaan ke baare mein bola jinko drama pasand hai… real life drama," the Jai Ho actress concluded.