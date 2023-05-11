Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah Talks About Her BIGGEST Fear, Says 'They Gross Me Out...' | Exclusive

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah has been grabbing headlines for participating in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Shah, who has appeared in films like Hate Story 3, Jai Ho and Race 3, will now be seen competing in the stunt-based reality show.

Talking about her participation, Shah told us, “I am a little bit of both nervous and excited, and more in the processing zone, I guess, because I am the last person to come on board and we are like days away from leaving for the shoot and [there are] a lot of things to prepare, and no time at all.”

“The only thing that I can process right now is mentally, because physically prepare karne ka toh time hi nahi hai. But, luckily, I have been a very active person when it comes to workouts and keeping yourself physically fit, but the amount of strength that you need, voh practice karne se hi develop hoti hai, but unfortunately, voh time nahi hai mere paas,” she added.

When asked her about working with Rohit Shetty in show, Shah said, “I have known Rohit sir for almost two decades. I have worked with him as an assistant choreographer. There’s a personal connect with him for sure. And he has been hosting the show for so many years and he’s there to guide you through it. So, mujhe lagta hai Rohit sir ki guidance bhi milegi and daant bhi milegi (laughs).”

As the show title suggests, there will be a lot of tasks in the show which will have a lot of ‘Khatra’ so, how does Shah plan to perform these stunts? “The thing is, you just have to go for it and try to be as calm as you can be in that particular moment while doing a stunt. Because, haste makes a lot of waste that’s what I have understood,” she elucidates.

Shah is quick to admit and confess the fact that insects and bugs “creeps her out”. “Whenever someone asks me what your fears are, to be honest, I don’t have a particular thing to say, ‘haan mujhe isse darr lagta hai’. The only thing I kept saying is insects, bugs and creepy crawlers, they gross me out, and I don’t know what is going to happen,” she concludes.