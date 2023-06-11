Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi To Join Rohit Shetty Show? Here’s What We Know

The popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return with its 13th season, and fans are very excited. Contestants are also sharing a lot of updates from South Africa. Well, now the news is coming in that Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi are going to join the show. However, there is no official confirmation about this.

ETimes report claims Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan have been approached for the show. But it is not yet clear whether they will join the show as contestants or guests. Both are yet to give a nod. To note, Divyanka emerged as the runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, whereas Hina Khan became the runner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

This year’s contestants are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

Rohit Shetty shared a promotional video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action!! Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13! Filming begins in South Africa. Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, host Rohit Shetty expressed his excitement for the upcoming show and said, “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest. It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons.”