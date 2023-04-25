KKK 13: Kundali Bhagya Fame Arjit Taneja Confirms Participation, Says 'Ready To Conquer Phobias'

Another Kundali Bhagya actor is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Actor Arjit Taneja has confirmed that he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show. Talking about the same, Taneja shared that he is ready to ‘conquer phobias’ and added that participating in KKK is like a ‘dream come true’ for him.

“I’ve always been a thrill-seeker and a lover of adventure. Joining ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is like a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to push myself to the limits and face my fears head-on. This show is not just about conquering phobias, it’s also about learning more about myself and my capabilities. And hence, I’m ready to take on the challenge and come out victorious,” he told E-Times.

Interestingly, Arjit Taneja is not the only former Kundali Bhagya actor who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Faikh will also be joining him. “The challenges on the show are intense, and I know that it won’t be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants,” Anjum said earlier.

Among others, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Anjali Anand will also be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The buzz is that Soundarya Sharma is also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan are also likely to participate in the show. Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 co-star Aryan Arora has also been reportedly approached for KKK 13.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon air on Colors TV. Its premiere date has not been announced as of now.

