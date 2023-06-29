Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Not Shiv Thakare, But Aishwarya Sharma Is The First Finalist

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been causing quite a stir on social media since its announcement. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show to witness their favourite celebrities undertake daredevil tasks. This shoot for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show is already underway in Cape Town, South Africa. Previously, it was reported that Shiv Thakare had secured his place in the finale. But the latest development suggests that it is Aishwarya Sharma who became the first contestant to book a spot in the show’s finale.

According to a report by ETimes, Aishwarya defeated Archana Gautam and Arjit Taneja in a task to secure immunity from nomination. The portal quoted a source as saying, “Aishwarya has bagged the ticket to the finale and has secured herself from getting eliminated in tasks before the finale. Apart from her, those still in the race are Arijit Taneja. Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James and Nyrraa Banerji. The last two contestants to get eliminated are Sheezan Khan and Soundous Moufikar."

However, there is no official confirmation about this yet.

Aishwarya Sharma rose to prominence after appearing in the popular TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She dominated headlines when she opted to leave the daily soap. Soon after, Aishwarya decided to compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Earlier in a conversation with ETimes, Aishwarya Sharma revealed that her source of inspiration to participate in the stunt-based show was the “unwavering spirit" of the iconic character Mowgli from Rudyard Kipling’s novel, The Jungle Book. “Mowgli’s traits of cleverness, curiosity, and kindness have always fascinated me since childhood. Like him, I eagerly delve into the unexplored, testing my limits at every turn. As my life transforms into a thrilling adventure on this show, my ultimate hope is to inspire my beloved fans to triumph over fear and embrace their own limitless potential,” she told the portal.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is set to premiere on July 15. The show will be aired on Colors TV at the 9 PM slot on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, it will also be available for streaming on Voot.