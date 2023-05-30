Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Nyrraa Banerji Says She Cannot Even Stand Spiders, Cockroaches In Nightmares

Television actress Nyrraa M. Banerji, known for her impeccable acting skills, is all set to face her worst fears and participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nyrraa is going above and beyond to prepare for the terrifying edition that’s packed with unexpected dangers. However, saying yes to the show was not an easy decision for the actress, who’s morbidly afraid of creepy crawlies. Her brother Sarnab, who is a huge fan of the show, encouraged her to face her entomophobia, which has been plaguing her since childhood. He emphasized that her brave stint on the show could inspire the fans who look up to her.

Talking about her fears, Nyrraa recently shared, “I have always been someone who takes on challenges and faces them head-on, but my fear of creepy crawlies has been a lifelong struggle.”

“I’m quite a fearless person until I spot creepy crawlies. It took all the courage I had to say yes to the show because I can’t even stand spiders, worms, and cockroaches in nightmares. So being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was an incredibly brave decision, and the credit for it goes to my brother Sarnab. My brother and mother had a huge debate about how long I’d last in the show. My brother was super confident that I’d have the guts to win over my phobia when facing them would be the only choice. I hope to inspire my fans by showcasing my journey of being bigger than my terrors and coming out stronger on the other side," the actress added.

Besides Nyrraa, other celebrities who are currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Shiv Thakare, Anjum Faikh, Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Soundous Mufakir, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

While no premiere date has been officially announced as of now, several reports claim that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will begin airing on Colors at 9:30 pm on July 17th.