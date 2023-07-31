Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty Thanks Fans For Making Reality Show No 1 Again; Check Post

Adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has become one of the most popular shows currently. The 13th season of the thrilling adventure-packed series has once again secured the top spot in the ratings. Celebrated filmmaker and host of the popular reality show, Rohit Shetty, took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude to fans for making the show a resounding success once again.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit Shetty wrote, “Thank you for making it Number 1 again!#khatronkekhiladi.” Fans also took to the comment section and praised the show. One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations!! And watching this season only for Shiv Thakare… He is combined package.. A real Khiladi.” Another wrote, “Kkk13 ke trp kings= Rohit shetty and shiv Thakre.”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

In the latest episode, viewers were taken by surprise as popular actress Anjum Fakih had to bid farewell to the adrenaline-packed show. Actress Ruhi Chaturvedi was the first contestant to be eliminated from the action-packed reality show. Meanwhile, in the fourth episode, Rohit Roy suffered a serious injury during one of the stunts, leading him to return to Mumbai for further medical treatment. Despite this setback, the show’s producers are trying their best to keep Rohit Roy involved in the show.

Apart from the thrilling tasks and evictions, rumours of conflicts between contestants have surfaced on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Speculations arose about tensions between Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi during the early days of the shooting. However, both celebrities chose to remain tight-lipped about the alleged dispute.

The competition has intensified for the remaining 11 contestants who have managed to survive on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. The impressive lineup still includes Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.