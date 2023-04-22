Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Ruhi Chaturvedi Confirms Participation, Says 'Going To Overcome My Fears'

Actress Ruhi Chaturvedi is the next confirmed contestant for the action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She recently confirmed the news and shared her excitement about joining Rohit Shetty’s show. Ruhi also revealed that she decided to participate in KKK 13 in order to step out of her comfort zone.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi is a dream come true for me, and when this opportunity came I knew that no matter what, I will do it. I was always hardcore into fitness, but ever since I got this chance, I am doing the extra work on my workout sessions, my diet, altogether on my fitness regime," Ruhi said.

Ruhi further called participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi a ‘dream come true’ and added, “This opportunity will never come to me again and I am gonna make the most out of it. I am pretty scared of reptiles though, but you know what they say that you’ll never know until you work towards it. As they say ‘Dar Ke Aage Jeet Hai’, I am gonna overcome all my fears and come out as a winner".

Ruhi is known for her performances in shows like Kundali Bhagya and Mangalya Bhagyam. Interestingly, Ruhi is not the only Kundali Bhagya star who will be seen in KKK 13. Earlier, Anjum Faikh also confirmed her participation and said, “The challenges on the show are intense, and I know that it won’t be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants.”

Among others, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Anjali Anand will also be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The buzz is that Soundarya Sharma is also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan are also likely to participate in the show. Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 co-star Aryan Arora has also been reportedly approached for KKK 13.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon air on Colors TV. Its premiere date has not been announced as of now.

