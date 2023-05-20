Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sajid Khan Thinks Shiv Thakare 'Is Among The Best'

The highly anticipated 13th season of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is just around the corner, generating immense excitement among its dedicated fanbase. Renowned actor-director Rohit Shetty will once again take on the role of host, promising viewers a thrilling experience filled with new and daring challenges. This season boasts a star-studded lineup of celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Shiv Thakare, who gained fame through his appearance on Bigg Boss 16. His fans are now eagerly waiting to see him perform on the show. Meanwhile, director and close friend Sajid Khan conveyed his best wishes for Shiv Thakare for the upcoming show.

This happened during the music launch of Beirada, where Sajid Khan along with Abdu Rozik was present. The paps at the event seized the opportunity to inquire about the participation of Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, considering their past association in the Bigg Boss house. Sajid Khan expressed his support for both contestants, stating that he wishes them well. However, he emphasized that Shiv Thakare has always displayed exceptional abilities in performing and triumphing over tasks during his time on Bigg Boss. “Shiv was always number one to perform and win any task in the Bigg Boss House. I think he is more designed to be in Khatron Ke Khiladi than Bigg Boss. He is among the best person to perform any physical task," he said.

Abdu Rozik also praised Shiv Thakare’s dedication and said, “Shiv is strong, he knows how to play the game." He added that he hopes he wins the game and comes back home with a trophy.

top videos

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a new domain that Shiv Thakare is set to explore. When asked about his decision to take up this challenge, Shiv Thakare, in an interview with News18 said, “It’s not like that. I am here to enjoy myself, and I will push myself beyond my limits. The other contestants are also very strong, and they are all competitive as well. But I know, that this is not just a show for me, sapno ki seedi hai yeh. So, I will perform that way."

Apart from Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam, other confirmed participants in the stunt-based show this year include Arijit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. As per reports by ETimes, the new season is set to commence on July 17 on Colours.