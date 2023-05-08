Khatron Ke Khiladi: How Much Money Do Celebs Get To Be On The Show?

Popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi will be back again with new stunts and celebrities. It has also released a list of some of its participants, including actor-director Rohit Roy, actress Nyrraa Banerji, Rapper Dino James, Bigg Boss Runner-Up Shiv Thackeray and others. Each year, this show offers a huge amount to celebrities for being on the show. According to a report by Siasat, the Marathi actor would make between Rs. 5 and Rs. 8 lakh per episode. However, this has not yet received any formal confirmation. Shiv Thakare has also confirmed his participation in this show and called it a dream come true for him.

Every year, this show brings the known and favourite faces from India who not only perform difficult stunts but also add entertainment to this show. However, amid all this, fans can’t stop wondering about the salaries their favourite stars charge for the show. Here are some of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK), that charged the whooping amount for their participation in their respective seasons.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat was Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 12 youngest and was a highly-paid participant. The actress was paid about Rs. 12 lakh per episode. The young actress has amassed a sizable fan base on social media thanks to her roles in numerous TV episodes, films, music videos, and other projects.

Faisal Sheikh

This social media influencer participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He received about Rs.17 lakh per episode for his participation in this show. He was also the runner-up last season.

Shivangi Joshi

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi made a spectacular entrance. She reportedly received a salary of roughly Rs 15 lakh for each episode of this programme.

Rubina Dilaik

After lifting the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, the TV actress participated in season 12 of this show. She charged around Rs. 10-15 lakh per episode.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka was paid around Rs 10 Lakh for each episode. Her fearless nature in this show was admired by the host Rohit Shetty and the Indian audience.

Karan Patel

The famous TV actor charged Rs. 10 Lakh per episode for KKK season 10 and became the most expensive player of that season.

