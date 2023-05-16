KKK13: Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja and Others; Here's How Contestants Are Preparing In South Africa

The eagerly awaited season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is about to begin. The makers and confirmed contestants have flown to South Africa for the show’s shooting. The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 were recently seen at the airport in Mumbai as they departed for South Africa. Since their arrival in South Africa, the contestants have been actively sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses with their fans and followers on their social media platforms, building anticipation for the upcoming season. Let’s take a look at what are they up to:

Archana Gautam, along with her fellow co-contestants Aishwarya Sharma, Soundous Mufakir, and Daisy Shah, was seen relishing a delightful meal together. They were captured engaging in lively banter and creating a fun-filled atmosphere at the dining table.

Anjum Faikh shared a post featuring herself, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Arjit Taneja. The candid shots showcase their natural and effortless style, giving fans a glimpse into their off-screen camaraderie during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sets.

Arjit Taneja and his co-contestant Shiv Thakare were seen sharing a strong bond as they pose for the camera, displaying their candid and natural looks. The actor even affectionately refers to Shiv as a “Junglee Khiladi", highlighting their playful dynamics.

Soundous Mufakir, ever since her departure for Cape Town, has been actively sharing updates on her social media. She shared a picture at 5 am, capturing the moment when she was on a bus, presumably heading to the shooting location for an episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Seems most mornings will start like this, from now on.”

Soundous Mufakir treated her followers with more entertaining content, including a video featuring Archana Gautam. In the clip, Archana attempts to explain a joke, but Soundous appears to struggle to understand it, leading to a humorous situation. However, their confusion eventually turns into laughter, showcasing their lighthearted camaraderie. Soundous captions of the story as “Help," adding a playful touch to the post.

Sheezan Khan captured the surroundings in his recent post. With the sun shining and a gentle breeze in the air, he shares a front-facing video, leisurely exploring his surroundings and showcasing the picturesque backdrop. The caption accompanying the video read, “The sun and the wind".

The highly anticipated Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 boasts a diverse and talented lineup of 14 participants, including Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjali Anand, Soundous Mufakir, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, and Dino James. In the initial five days of the show, these brave contestants will put their courage to the test as they perform adrenaline-pumping stunts set in the captivating and challenging terrain of a South African jungle.