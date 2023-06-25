Krushna Abhishek Calls a Monkey 'Puneet Superstar', Angry Fans Tell Him ‘Tujhse Jyada Famous Hai’

Popular comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek found himself in hot water after a video of him calling a monkey as ‘Puneet Superstar’ went viral. The comment has made fans angry who felt offended by the comparison. Social media platforms were soon ablaze with angry fans expressing their discontent and trolling Krushna Abhishek.

In the video, shared by Voompla, the comedian was seen walking when he suddenly saw a monkey who was trying to climb a bus. He said to him, ‘Hello, Yeh Puneet Superstar toh nai the.’ All the people standing burst into laughter. But looks like Puneet’s fans have not liked it and in no time they started trolling him. One of the fans wrote, “Puneet superstar Tujhse Jyada famous hai.” Another wrote, “Tune apna kariyar suru hone se phele hi khtam kar liya Punit ka name lekar ..”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Talking about Puneet Superstar, he was the first contestant to be evicted from the house within 24 hours. Popular social media influencer Puneet Superstar was shown the door to exit after being voted out by the majority of the contestants due to his rash behaviour inside the house. He was also seen damaging the house property, triggering the call for his eviction. But some of his fans have demanded his return to the show. And now, it is being reported that he may make a wild card entry inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Krushna Abhishek, as reported, will be joining Salman Khan to host entertaining segments during the weekend episodes. ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Krushna has entertained the audience with his comic timing on various episodes of Bigg Boss. Last season, he was seen as the face of Bigg Buzz. Now, he will be seen on the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Along with anchoring special segments, he will also on some occasions share the stage with Salman Khan.”