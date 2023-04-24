Krushna Abhishek CONFIRMS Return to The Kapil Sharma Show, Says 'Not Change of Heart But...'

Krushna Abhishek, who had initially walked out of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to come back to the sets, as all contractual issues have been resolved. The comedian had quit the show due to monetary issues. He has recently confirmed his return and has reportedly begun shooting for the show today.

Confirming the same to ETimes, he shared, “It’s not a change of heart but a change of contract (laughs!). The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back.”

He further added, “Sapna ki entry hogi badhiya tarah se. Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par laut kar aaye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai. I share a long-standing relationship with the channel and the makers of the show. Woh relationship itna pure aur achha hai ki ussi ki wajah se main wapas aaya. I am also grateful to the audience who has been asking to bring me back on the show. I think the love of everyone and mine for those associated with the show has worked as a catalyst for my comeback (smiles).”

The actor shared that he received a warm welcome on the first day of the rehearsal and Kapil Sharma’s residence yesterday. He said, “Kiku (Sharda) hugged me as soon as he saw me. I spoke with Archana (Puran Singh) ji on the phone, and she, too, was quite excited about my return. Kapil was also extremely happy and greeted me warmly. As I said in my previous interview, there is no rivalry or one-upmanship, and we sit together to work on our script, we are doing the same even now. Kapil has suggested jokes, as he wants me to give my best since Sapna is back.”

It has also been reported earlier that the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off-air in June. However there has been no clarity on the same. Addressing the same, Kapil had earlier shared with the portal, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live in tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far.”

