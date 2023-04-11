CHANGE LANGUAGE
Krushna Abhishek To Return To The Kapil Sharma Show Soon? Here's The Latest Update

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 19:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Krushna Abhishek is reportedly in talks with the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photos: Instagram)

When Krushna Abhishek left The Kapil Sharma Show, the reports of a rift between him and Kapil also ruled headlines.

Krushna Abhishek has been missing from the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, if reports are to be believed, the actor is likely to reunite with Kapil Sharma soon.

Krushna Abhishek To Unite With Kapil Sharma Again?

As reported by Pinkvilla, Krushna is in talks with the makers of TKSS and is keen on collaborating with them once again. However, he has not signed the official papers yet. “The conversation is going on and both the parties are keen to collaborate once again. Krushna is an important part of the TKSS family and they would love to have him back on the show. However, the papers haven’t been signed yet. Once they figure out the nitty gritties, the producers and the channel will make an official announcement,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

What Happened When Krushna Left TKSS?

When Krushna left The Kapil Sharma Show, the reports of a rift between him and Kapil also ruled headlines. It was said that Krushna decided to quit the show because of salary issues. However, Krushna put an end to all the speculations when he said, “Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about Kapil and me. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again."

In January this year, Krushna also confirmed that he would be working with Kapil Sharma ‘soon’. He heaped praises on Kapil and told Indian Express, “I love Kapil, I love the show. He is such a great talent, he is like a friend and brother, who has taken such good care of me over the years. There were people who would tell me he has changed, attitude aagaya hai (he has an attitude), don’t join his show. But let me tell you, the man is such a hard-working artist."

