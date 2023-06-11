Krushna Abhishek To Skip Kapil Sharma US Tour? Here's What We Know

Kapil Sharma, a popular comedian, has been entertaining fans for a long time with his chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is one of the most watched ones and the audience love it. However, now the show team is all set for their international tour but looks like Krushna Abhishek won’t be going them. The tour is reportedly to begin on July 8th.

Krushna Abhishek in talks with ETimes mentioned why he is not going with Kapil Sharma and the team. He said, “There is no issue. I have other commitments will be going later on the tour.” The report also mentions that Kapil Sharma and his team will be performing live in New Jersey on July 15. In the same interview, Sam Singh, the local promoter, said, “Good things always happen after some good reasons. We got visa approvals last year but couldn’t get the date for visa approvals last year but couldn’t get the date for visa stamping from the US consulate on time due to delays in appointments. But this year, we are ready to deliver this show to our beloved audience when all our visa formalities are done.”

Pinkvilla mentioned that in July they will be in the US touring six cities, and in August they will be in the UK covering two cities. So Kapil will be shooting for the last few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show till around mid-June, and it will be on air till the beginning of July. After which the show will go on a short break.

Talking about Krushna, he returned to The Kapil Sharma Show after solving his agreement issues. The show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.