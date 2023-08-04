Kumkum Duo Juhi Parmar And Hussain Kuwajerwala Celebrate 21 Years Of Friendship With A Dance; Watch

Popular TV show Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan celebrated its 21st anniversary this year, and lead actors Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala are cherishing their friendship. The show premiered in July 2002 and ran until March 2009, making Juhi and Hussain household names and still loved by fans. They shared a dance video, to celebratetheir 21-year friendship along with the show’s milestone. Juhi wrote, “21 Years of Kumkum also means 21 years of our friendship."

Juhi wrote how they met on the sets of Kumkum and their friendship has lasted for 21 years. She also wrote that he audience saw their chemistry onscreen, but behind the scenes, they laughed and had a great time together. “21 Years of Kumkum also means 21 years of our friendship. We met on the sets of Kumkum and the rest is history. The audience saw the chemistry onscreen. But for us it was also our friendship behind the scenes..where we laughed and laughed and had the best time together. We sometimes don’t meet for years and even talk on the phone but when we do, it never seems like there’s ever been a gap. Its seamless and that’s the beauty of our friendship! Same crazy banters, laugh riot and nonstop chatters. Bas aur kya chahiye. Our Tom and Jerry wali friendship started at the same time when Sumit Kumkum became everyone’s most loved onscreen jodi. And I hope it remains the same," she wrote, taking ti Instagram.

On July 15, Juhi and Hussain had posted another video to celebrate the milestone. The actress had written, “Celebrating 21 years of Kumkum and Sumit and their never dying love with all of you with gratitude from the bottom of our hearts."

The show also starred popular names like Sayantani Ghosh, Tassnim Nerurkar, Raymon Kakar, Vivan Bhatena, Gauri Pradhan and others.