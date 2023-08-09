Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat Is a True Sneakerhead, A Look At His 'Shoe Cave'

Paras Kalnawat is a renowned television face in the television industry and is currently captivating his audience with his portrayal of Rajveer Luthra in the famous Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. He has a massive fan following on social media, and the actor is consistent in connecting with them regularly and giving updates about his personal and professional life. Recently, Paras took to Instagram to flaunt his extensive sneaker collection, which is bound to leave everyone in awe. Surely the actor has a fascination for trainers and has a wide range to choose from.

Paras Kalnawat recently shared a slew of images and gave his followers a sneak peek into his “shoe cave." Along with the pictures, Paras wrote, “Welcome to my shoe cave The most awaited pictures. I have stocked around 350 pairs of Sneakers and I no more have space to get more home. I’ve been instructed not to get more shoes. If I do I’ll be thrown out of my house which I call by the name of Shoe Cave!"

In the pictures, the Kundali Bhagya actor posed next to his shoe collection while dressed in comfortable casuals. Even his pet, who was standing next to him, looks on at the mesmerising racks. Paras’ love for sneakers inspired him to make a collection with about 350 pairs of high-end, pricey shoes in various colours and designs. He even holds up white and black shoes to flaunt the colourful embellishments on them.

Actress Shristi Jain commented, “Literally want to steal so many." On the other hand, actress Navika Kotia jokes, “Ismain mera ghar chala jainga."

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after portraying Samar in the popular TV series Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi. He quit the show abruptly, and the exact reason is still unknown. Reportedly, his exit was triggered by differences between him and the makers of the daily soap.

After leaving Anupamaa in the middle, Paras took part in season 10 of the well-known dance reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He can currently be seen in Kundali Bhagya, opposite Sana Sayyad. He also played supporting roles in the following series: Meri Durga, Mariam Khan: Reporting Live, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Ishq Aaj Kal, among others.