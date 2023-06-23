Kushal Tandon-Shivangi Joshi Are At Loggerheads As Boss, Employee In 'Barsatein' New Promo

The much-awaited television series Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, featuring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles, has announced its premiere date. Sony TV has informed the audience that the show will be premiered on July 10. Barsatein is scheduled to air from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment TV. But what’s new is the latest promo of the leads that was shared on Instagram today.

While the previous promo offered a glimpse of the captivating chemistry between the lead characters, the new promo was released earlier today with a caption, “Khatre ki ghanti sunn nahin paata hai, dil todne wale pe hi kyun dil aata hai? (Why does the heart feel drawn to those who don’t hear the warning bell and only break hearts along?)"

Shivangi Joshi takes on the character of a journalist working at the news agency Nationtrue News while Kushal Tandon assumes the role of her boss. Kushal’s character is depicted as a boss with a rude and dominant attitude, while Shivangi’s character is expected to exhibit a more positive and strong-headed nature. The journalist (Shivangi) labels his behaviour in the office as both rude and shameless, considering everything he does in the promo- from throwing phones to flirting with female employees and much more.

Reports suggest that their names in the show will be Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon).

The promo has created buzz right after its release for the fans as they seem excited about the forthcoming show. Many of them even displayed their excitement in the comments section. A user said, “I am sold, can’t wait.” While other mentioned, “The promo and actors make the show look so promising, can’t wait for the show now.” Some fans even wished the duo a good luck, “Best of luck both Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the upcoming show marks Kushal Tandon’s return to television after 6 years. Kushal is known for his appearances in popular shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi, acclaimed for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is ready to enthrall viewers once again following her success in Bekaboo and Balika Vadhu 2.