Leopard Enters Sets of a Marathi TV Show Days After Killing a Dog On Shoaib Ibrahim's Ajooni Sets

A leopard and its cub entered the sets of a Marathi television show on Wednesday, July 26. The incident created panic as it occured at a time when the shooting for reportedly underway. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media in which crew members can be seen running around after spotting the leopard on sets.

All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has also expressed concern over the incident. “More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Govt is not taking strong measures towards this," he said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | A leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai yesterday.All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta says, “More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This… pic.twitter.com/m1YgSXARl6 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

This is the second such incident in last one week. Just a few days back, a leopard was also spotted on the sets of Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s popular show Ajooni. Reportedly, the leopard had also killed a dog but no humans were harmed.

Back then too, AICWA Suresh Shyamlal Gupta requested the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde to look into the matter and take strict action at the earliest. “The shoot for Ajooni was taking place in Goregaon, Film City in Mumbai today. At 9: 45 am, more than 300 artists were present at the place. The artists on the sets were fearful of losing their lives. However, nobody got hurt. But, the leopard killed a dog and ate it. On behalf of being the President of AICWA, we have raised the concern previously as well," he said.