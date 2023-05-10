CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » entertainment » Television » Lock Upp Fame Zeeshan Khan Breaks Up With Reyhna Pandit? Here's What He Has To Say
Lock Upp Fame Zeeshan Khan Breaks Up With Reyhna Pandit? Here's What He Has To Say

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 15:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit met on the sets of Kundali Bhagya and fell in love with each other. (Photo: Instagram)

Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit met on the sets of Kundali Bhagya and fell in love with each other. (Photo: Instagram)

Zeeshan Khan says he is now 'friends' with Reyhna Pandit and reveals that they will continue to stay in touch with each other.

Days after Zeeshan Khan issued a statement on social media and revealed that he has parted ways with his girlfriend Reyhna Pandit, the Lock Upp fame has now clarified that they are just on a ‘break’. In a recent interview, Zeeshan mentioned that he cannot ever ‘hate’ Reyhan and added that she bought a ‘lot of peace’ in his life. Khan also stated that he is now ‘friends’ with Pandit and revealed that they will continue to stay in touch with each other.

“This is just a break that we are taking, it is not a break-up. I did post about parting ways because at that time, I felt that things had reached a certain point. However, I can never hate Reyhna. She has brought a lot of peace in my life and I need to consider that before taking any drastic decision. Also, I am not someone who gets into a relationship just for the sake of it. When I commit to someone, it is for life. Reyhna and I will continue to be friends and keep in touch. We are just taking this time to give each other space and figure out a few things,” Zeeshan told E-Times.

Reyhna also backed Zeeshan’s comments but revealed that they had a fight following which things got ugly and Zeeshan posed on social media about their separation. “We had a fight and things got ugly, and that’s when Zeeshan posted about our split on his social media account. I was not sure about ending the relationship because I really love him. So, I just let things be," she said.

The actress further shared that she is currently with her parents in Nashik and added, “I needed this space and Zeeshan also needed time for himself. I don’t see this as a break-up, I would call it a break. We are giving each other time to see if we can reconnect and build a future together."

    Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit met on the sets of Kundali Bhagya and fell in love with each other. They made their relationship official in October 2021.

