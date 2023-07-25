Mahhi Vij Hits Back At Trolls Targeting Her Daughter Tara's Namaz Video

TV power couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali recently found themselves amidst controversy when they posted a video on their daughter Tara’s Instagram page, showing her offering namaz. While the video was meant to be a cute moment shared by the proud parents, it received a significant amount of backlash from a certain section of society. Trolls flooded the comments section with negative remarks, questioning the couple’s decision to introduce their daughter to a different faith. Reacting to all the negative comments on this post, Mahhi Vij slammed trolls for their narrow-minded and conservative approach.

Replying to all those who disapproved of her daughter offering namaz, Mahhi Vij wrote, “Yeh un bakwaas logon ke liye ji hone dharm ko majak bana diya hai. You can unfollow Tara; she doesn’t want haters. As a mother, I know what I am teaching. Good luck to chothi soch wale log please get a life. Sad to see so much hatred. Meri beti ki chinta mat karo apne bachon ko sikhao." Along with her message, she posted a video from Tara’s account where the mother-daughter duo are seen offering prayers in a temple.

Many users came to support Mahhi Vij. One of them wrote, “So true, You’re raising your daughter very well, and I am glad you’re telling her to respect every religion." Another user applauded her courage to slam trolls, saying, “And what a flying chappal on haters face."

Earlier this year, Mahhi Vij faced a barrage of negative comments after she allowed her daughter to wear lipstick at Bharti Singh’s son, Laksh’s birthday bash. Jay Bhanushali, while speaking to ETimes, expressed his understanding of people giving suggestions and being entitled to their opinions. “We all know how much girls love makeup. Every daughter idolises her mother. If a mother is applying lipstick even daughters like to do it. Like we try our best to not apply makeup on her but only sometimes on weekends we allow Tara when she doesn’t have school. Monday to Friday she has to follow all the rules that are set by the school." Jay Bhanushali is currently busy with his daily soap Hum Rahe Na Hum on Sony TV.