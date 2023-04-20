Makers Of Sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai All Set To Introduce This Fresh Twist

Popular Hindi comedy-drama series Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is set to add a twist by introducing a new character. Actor Imran Nazir Khan is set to enter this show. He is also known for his roles in shows like Madam Sir, Hamari Bahu Silk, and the thriller series State of Siege: 26/11. According to the reports, Imran will be playing the role of the younger cousin of Aashif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Mishra in the show. Makers have decided to introduce him as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. This move is believed to help the show improve its TRP ratings, as it has fallen in the past few years.

Imran Nazir Khan shared the promo video of his entry into the show on Instagram. He captioned his post: “Are you guys excited? So don’t forget to watch our favourite show ( Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai) only on @andtvofficial AT 10:30 Pm.”

Imran further explained his role in an interview with a portal, “I am playing the role of Timmy, who is an Indian cricketer and also the captain of the Indian Cricket National Team. He has come to play a match at Kanpur and decided to stay with Vibhuti Mishra.” To keep the fans more excited he also hinted at his character’s love for Angoori Bhabi.

Now with his entry, the show will hopefully become a delightful watch for all its fans. As we all know, in the show, Vibhuti Mishra is seen trying to impress Angoori Bhabi; but now it seems he has a competitor in the form of his younger cousin.

From the onset of this show in 2005, it has ruled the hearts of Indian audiences through its different yet funny characters. Just like all of us, Imran Nazir Khan has also been a fan of this show for a very long time. While sharing his excitement, he said that he used to follow this show and now he is very excited to become a part of this. He especially loves the role of Vibhuti Mishra.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is about loveless marriages and jealousy that characterise two neighbouring households as they try to cope with each other and themselves. This show has been ruling the hearts of the Indian audience due to its funny characters and subtle comedy. This show has also been the centre of several controversies.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here