Manisha Rani Dating Tony Kakkar? Their Latest Outing Leaves Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fans Wondering

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s second runner-up Manisha Rani and singer Tony Kakkar were recently spotted leaving a cafe together in Mumbai. This appearance comes days after Tony promised to feature Manisha in a music video. The singer had announced the same when he entered the reality show for a concert during its finale week. However, Tony’s brother-in-law and Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohanpreet Singh had jokingly called Manisha his “bhabhi" on social media earlier. This has led to some fans speculating that the two are now dating.

In the video, Manisha could be seen wearing a black crop top with brown pants. She styled the outfit with a dainty necklace and a black handbag. Tony was dressed in a relaxed, all-white outfit with an orange floral over-shirt. The two stopped to pose for the paparazzi before leaving together.

Some fans of the Bigg Boss alum now speculate that she is dating the singer. One person wrote, “Music video to bass bahana hai (music video is just an excuse)" Another person commented, “Yes #TonySha sailing!" “Ab kro ship #Tonisha," a third comment read. Taking a dig at those who shipped Manisha with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan, one of the fans wrote, “#AbhIsha ka the end". “Sad for #Abhiya and #Abhisha..," added another.

However, some fans also held that Manisha and Tony could have possibly only met to discuss the promised music video. One person wrote, “Music Video Shoot May be not dating." Another person added, “no it’s just MV discussion I feel."

One person commented, “It’s about music album kuch bhi bakwas mat kro (it’s about the music album, don’t talk nonsense) " “Kya bakwaas fela rakha hai koi apna professional work bhi na kare kya. Kal ko dusre artist ke sath kaam karegi to tab bhi yese bologe tum kya soch hai tum sabhki. (Why are you spreading nonsense? Should she not work professionally? Tomorrow if she works with another artist, you will say the same things. Why is your thinking like this?)"

Manish Rani has become very popular among netizens after she participated in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss OTT 2. She surpassed big names like Pooja Bhatt to become the second runner-up of the show. The show was won by Elvish Yadav.