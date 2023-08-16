Manisha Rani Hugs Abhishek Malhan, Visits Him In Hospital: ‘Mere Liye Tu Hi Winner Raha Hai’

Manisha Rani visited Abhishek Malhan in the hospital a day after the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale. While Elvish Yadav had emerged as the winner of Salman Khan’s show, Abhishek and Manisha were the first and second runners-up respectively.

On Wednesday, Manisha Rani took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video from her meeting with Abhishek in the hospital. In the clip, the two were seen smiling, hugging and sharing a hearty laugh. Manisha was also seen accompanied by her father. While Manisha sported a pink kurta, Abhishek was dressed in a patient’s robe.

Sharing the video, Manisha penned down a heartwarming note for Abhishek and called him a winner. “Hero of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Oyy. Tune bhale hi trophy nahi jeeta ho, lekin tune poore India ka dil jeeta hai. Aur mere liye tu humesha se hi winner raha hai (You may not have won the trophy but you did win the entire country’s hearts. And for me, you will always be the winner)," she wrote.

“Aur Bigg Boss ne mujhe bahut kuch dia. Uss mein se khaas tere jaisa dost mila mujhe. Agar is season mein tu nahi hota toh meri journey bahut mushkil hoti shayad. Aur umeed hai humari dosti humesha aise hi rahegi (And Bigg Boss gave me many things, especially a friend like you. It would have been very difficult to survive the house without you. I hope we always stay friends just like this),” Manisha added.

For the unversed, Manisha Rani has repeatedly expressed that she wanted Abhishek to win Bigg Boss OTT since Elvish was a wildcard contestant. However, since she shares a good bond with Elvish too, Manisha has also clarified that she is happy with him taking the trophy home too.

Abhishek Malhan, on the other hand, was hospitalised on August 14 i.e. on the day of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale due to viral fever. He missed the initial part of the finale episode but later joined the mega show. Following the finale, Abhishek was rushed back to the hospital.