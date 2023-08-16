Manisha Rani Opens up On Flirting With Elvish Yadav In Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Never Crossed My Boundary'

Manisha Rani recently emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2. During her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show, Manisha was often seen flirting with her co-contestant Elvish Yadav. Now that the show has ended, Manisha has opened up about claims that she was getting too close to Elvish or Jad in the Bigg Boss house.

In a recent interview, Manisha Rani mentioned that she used to flirt with Elvish Yadav in order to tease him. She also made it clear that her flirting was only for fun and that she never crossed her limits. “Every time they responded, I would stop them saying my father is watching the show. I know my limits and whatever was happening, it was all in fun. My family also understands that and I hope people also see it with a broader lens. I have never crossed my boundary with anyone. I would just tease Elvish as he’s a shy guy and it was fun to see him getting rattled,” she told Indian Express.

Reacting to people who targeted her character, Manisha added, “Tu kare toh ras leela, main karu toh character dheela.”

Manisha further explained that her intention was only to make people laugh. “I was always vocal that I would flirt or tease them in a healthy way. Also, I am someone who cracks jokes with everyone around them, that’s who I am. I don’t think my character can be defined by these incidents as my intention was always to make people laugh,” she shared.

Earlier this month, Manisha Rani’s father also reacted to his daughter flirting with Elvish Yadav and shared that it was only “fun and game". “It’s all fun and games and it shouldn’t be taken otherwise. She is just teasing Elvish. It is not possible that she will fall in love with him. Aap sooraj ke saamne deepak jalayenge toh accha thodi lagega… aisa pyaar hogaya usse aisi koi baat nahi (It won’t look good if you show light to the Sun. Will she fall in love just like that? There is no such thing). It is a big thing to fall in love and in real life it is not possible to fall in love like this," he told E-Times.

For the unversed, in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Manisha confessed her love for Elvish but quickly clarified that she was only joking. However, after observing her behaviour, other housemates began to tease her that she was lying about joking.