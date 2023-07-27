Manit Joura On His Wedding With German GF Andria Panagiotopoulou: ‘Due To My Father's Health…’

Kundali Bhagya fame actor Manit Joura has tied the knot with his German girlfriend Andria Panagiotopoulou in Udaipur. The actor’s wedding was an intimate one with only his friends, family, and show cast members in attendance. Recently, in an interview with Etimes, the actor opened up about his hush-hush wedding and said that due to his father’s health, the wedding was preponed.

In conversation with the portal, Manit talks about his wedding and said, “It was a quick call to decide the wedding”. After his father’s PETScan reports arrived, the doctors told the actor, ‘It looks bad. It has spread all over.’ The wedding, which was initially supposed to take place in late December, was preponed. “Everyone told me it is the right time,” he recalls. He reveals that everything was planned within two months.

Recalling his wedding day, the actor said, “It was a simple affair with floral décor. I was planning to be at the mandap at 5 and till 5.30 I was arranging things. I finally switched off my phone and left the room.” Manit and Andria walked the aisle together. “When I saw her, wo bohot sundar lag rahi thi. Both of us got emotional. The moment I held her hands and entered the venue it looked like heaven as if God lit up the entire thing,” he added.

The actor also revealed his Greek wedding plan. “We are waiting for the clarity for a Greek wedding. It will mostly happen in November or December this year,” he was quoted saying to ETimes.

Kundali Bhagya cast Shraddha Arya Anjum Fakih, and Dheeraj Dhoopar attended the wedding. They shared a lot of pictures from the wedding festivities. But the groom and bride photos were not shared as the couple was not very comfortable.

Kundali Bhagya includes a talented ensemble cast. Alongside Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura, the show features notable actors such as Shakti Anand, Anjum Fakih, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali.

Manit Joura is known for his shows Karol Bagh and Kundali Bhagya. He also did a small role in the Bollywood film Band Baaja Baarat and also featured in a cameo in Naagin 6.