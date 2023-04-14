MC Stan Gets Gifts Worth Rs 1.21 Lakh from Sania Mirza, Says 'Tera Ghar Jaayega Isme...'

Bigg Boss 16 winner rapper MC Stan and tennis legend Sania Mirza have become new friends in town. They started bonding well soon after Bigg Boss ended. Recently, Sania Mirza gifted the rapper a special hamper, and MC Stan seems quite ecstatic about it. The rapper received luxurious gifts which included Nike black shoes and a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses combinedly worth Rs 1.21 lakh. MC Stan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his special present with his fans.

He thanked Mirza, adorably calling her ‘Aapa’ (elder sister). He wrote, “‘Tera ghar jaayinga isme’ Appreciate it, appa. Thank you, Sania Mirza."

It is interesting to note how the rapper and tennis player got acquainted with each other. Farah Khan hosted a lavish party in honour of MC Stan’s victory on Bigg Boss 16 soon after the show concluded. The rapper attended the party along with fellow contestants and friends he made on the show, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, and Abdu Rozik. Sania Mirza was also present at the same victory celebrations. Reportedly, the two met and bonded well at the party.

MC Stan then got a chance to perform at Sania Mirza’s retirement match in Hyderabad last month, where she played several matches with other renowned tennis players. MC Stan enchanted the crowd with his special performance at the Lal Bahadur Stadium, singing some of his best-known songs.

#MCStan at #SaniaMirza's last farewell match in hyderabad Stan has a show in Mumbai today , but still went to meet #SaniaMirza and perform for her. #MCStan getting the respect he deserves ❤ pic.twitter.com/XMtq6mVuXv — Stanny_IMCD (@ReheHarsh) March 5, 2023

On February 12, MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 in the grand finale hosted by Salman Khan. He received a car and prize money totalling Rs. 31,80,000 in addition to the winner’s trophy. The rapper is currently busy touring the country for his shows.

MC Stan is the stage name for Altaf Shaikh and he rose to fame with his performances with rappers such as Emiway Bantai and Raftaar. Some of his popular songs include Basti Ka Hasti, Insaniyat, Kal Hai Mera Show, etc.

